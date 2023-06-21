Indianapolis man robs woman and then asks her out

Damien Boyce was ordered held on a $7,500 bond.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is charged with armed robbery and carrying a handgun as a felon in a holdup that led to Facebook messages looking for love.

Damien Boyce was ordered held on a $7,500 bond Wednesday.

According to police, a woman said she had returned to her home on Harlan Street, near East Raymond Street and South Keystone Avenue, around 4 a.m. May 8 after work. She went to check her mail and said a man walked up and asked if she lived at the home. She told police the man then pulled a gun and said he was robbing her and wanted to get into her home.

The woman said she told the man she had no money in the home but had some cash in her car. After giving the man her money, she said the man told her his name was Damien Boyce. She said Boyce then pointed his gun at her and told her to add him on Facebook. He allegedly pointed out the right profile for him and had her send a friend request.

Boyce later accepted the request and then began sending messages to the woman.

Court documents show the messages including Boyce appearing to have messaged:

"Look just know imma pay you back ok it's a f***ed up way to meet but damn you wass to pretty to rob."

Boyce also allegedly asks to meet up with woman to "chill."