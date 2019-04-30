JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Marial Wel, 38 pleaded guilty on Monday to the murder of his estranged wife.

Josephine Amon, 35, was shot and killed at her Jeffersonville apartment in January 2018. The murder happened in front of their 13-year-old daughter.

“Everyone is just heartbroken that the daughter has had to go through this,” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.

Wel, from Louisville, turned himself in to the Louisville Metro Police after the shooting. In his first court appearance sent a tearful message to his kids saying, “Just tell them I love them so much and what I did was my mistake.”

Josephine Amon

Amon family

During his plea deal on Monday, Mull said he was more calm.



“He was quiet, and matter of fact when he entered the plea.”



Mull said the two had been separated for several months.



“I think the motive, in this case, was jealousy,” he explained. “There were domestic issues between the two of them.”



Wel is facing 45 to 55 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for June 10th.

Mull said members of Amon's family plan to speak then.



“They believe he should spend the rest of his life in prison,” he said.

