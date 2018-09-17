LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in Jennings County Sunday.

Police said the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. on US 40 near County Road 700 West near Hayden.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Davon Lee Shine of North Vernon lying next to the roadway.

According to a preliminary investigation, evidence at that scene indicated Shine was struck by a Toyota traveling eastbound on US 50.

Police say that vehicle was not at the scene when they arrived and believe it may have noticeable front end damage. They do not have any other details on that vehicle.

Shine was transported to University Hospital in Louisville where he is listed in critical condition.

Police are also asking to speak with anyone who may have seen Shine in the crash area or have information about where he was coming from or going.

If you have any information, including tips on the vehicle, you are asked to call the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 346-5111 or Indiana State Police at (812) 689-5000.

