BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHR) — Larry Clark is the 75-year-old man carrying the cross on Arlington Bridge over State Road 46 in Bloomington each year leading up to Easter.

Clark said this year it feels like it is needed more than ever.

“Yes, because things are getting really bad and worse almost every day," Clark said.

For one week every year, the week of Easter, he gets up around 4 a.m. and leaves his home in Freedom and drives to Bloomington to start his walk back and forth on the overpass carrying the cross.

Larry's wife, before she died, told him he needed to get someone to help share his burden. So he asked his friend Gary.

"He's a quiet reserved man. Very humble, but he loves the lord and is willing to do whatever," Gary Dyer said. "It's a symbol of especially this year, we thought we would come out and there wouldn't be much traffic. We thought let's do it anyway because there is a lot of hopelessness this year. It's hope throughout this world. There is a lot of discouragement right now. It's a symbol that you can have peace. Peace in the storm if you have Christ in your heart."

They take turns walking around dawn and continue back and forth until around 9 a.m. Some of the reactions are positive and some are not but that doesn't stop them. They feel they are walking their faith and want to encourage others to do the same because they know many people who are driving by are also carrying a heavy load.

“We will get through this. He is for us and not against us. And Jesus is his name," Clark declared.

His name is Larry. He will be walking the walk through Good Friday.

