INDIANAPOLIS — A man who pleaded guilty in a May fight during which two judges were shot in downtown Indianapolis has been sentenced to home detention.

Alfredo Vazquez pleaded guilty Friday to one misdemeanor battery count.

A Marion County judge then sentenced the 24-year-old to 180 days of home detention and a year of probation for violating probation on a previous drunken driving conviction.

He was charged for his role in a May 1 fight outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant during which Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs were shot and wounded.

The Indianapolis Star reports Vazquez told the court Friday that he regrets what happened that night.

Vazquez's uncle, 41-year-old Brandon Kaiser, is accused of shooting the judges. His trial on 14 charges is scheduled to start Nov. 18.

RELATED: Man charged in case where 2 Clark County judges were shot reaches plea

RELATED: Documents detail what happened the night two judges were shot outside Indy White Castle

RELATED: Clark County judge pleads guilty in parking lot fight outside Indianapolis White Castle

RELATED: Clark County Judge Jacobs to return to bench in August

RELATED: Judge pleads not guilty, told to stay away from White Castle where fight occurred

RELATED: Trial date set for suspects in Ind. judge shooting

RELATED: Clark County judge, two other men charged in Indianapolis shooting at White Castle

RELATED: 2nd judge shot in Indianapolis returns home

RELATED: 1 of 2 judges shot in Indianapolis back home, recovering