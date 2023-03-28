Southern Indiana police identify man found dead in a body of water

On Friday, Seymour Police officers pulled a 37-year-old man from a body of water underneath an overpass. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man was found death in a body of water underneath an overpass in southern Indiana on Friday.

Seymour Police officers and investigators responded to an area below the Burkart Boulevard overpass after receiving reports there was a body in the water.

Officers on scene found the body of Wayne R. Gribbions, 37, of North Vernon, Indiana. Someone had pulled him out of the water on their way to work.

Investigators conducted interviews and collected evidence from the scene, according to a statement from Lieutenant C. J. Foster, Seymour Police Department.

A forensic autopsy was performed on March 27. The cause of death is pending as toxicology results are not yet available.

