CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- A man is in jail tonight facing multiple charges of rape.

The Clark County Sheriff's office arrested Lewis Craig after receiving two separate complaints of rape against him.

After further investigation, officers found there was a third victim.

Of the three victims, one was an adult and the other two were juveniles.

Lewis Craig is facing three counts of rape and one count of child molesting.

