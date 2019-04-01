JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — UPDATE: The Jeffersonville Fire Department confirmed that the house fire was caused by an electrical cord plugged into a space heater.

The cord was being pinched by the leg of a coach, which exposed the wiring. A spark from the wiring started the fire.

An 83-year-old man was found dead inside the bedroom of a house that caught fire on Allison in Jeffersonville, Ind. on Jan. 4.

A dog was also found dead in the basement of the house.

Officials believe the fire started in the basement and it is not clear if smoke detectors were working.

The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. by a paper delivery guy who saw smoke.