BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The Indiana State Police is investigating after a deadly shooting happened outside the Brownstown Police Department.

A coroner told WHAS11 the man died from gunshot wounds.

No officers were injured in this shooting in the 200 block of West Walnut Street.

ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted about the shooting. Wheeles said the shooting was officer involved.

An autopsy will be conducted on Friday, according to the coroner.

