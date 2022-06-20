Seymour Police investigating after man found in creek

Around 1:15 p.m. on June 17, SPD said they received a call about a body in a small creek on the East side of the Burkart Boulevard bridge.

Around 1:15 p.m. on June 17, SPD said they received a call about a body in a small creek on the East side of Burkart Boulevard bridge between E. 4 St and E. Tipton Street.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man dead in the creek, and it appeared as if he had been there for several days.

His identity has not been released, and the coroner is investigating the cause of death according to police.

