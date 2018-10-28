PETERSBURG, Ind. (AP) - A southwestern Indiana judge is weighing whether to reduce the bond of a man who is accused of killing and burning his ex-girlfriend's two dogs.

A Pike County judge heard testimony Wednesday about 28-year-old Jordan Hunt's request to have his $350,000 bond lowered.

The Hazelton man has been in custody since Sept. 26 on charges of intimidation, animal cruelty and killing a domestic animal. He's accused of entering the Evansville home of a woman whom he formerly dated and taking her golden doodle and pit bull-lab mix.

Their burned remains were found about 40 miles north of Evansville.

The Princeton Daily Clarion reports Hunt's defense attorney says his client's $350,000 bond is excessive for the charges he's facing.

But county prosecutor Sarah Christianson says it's an "excessive crime."

