CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WHAS11) – The City of Charlestown, Ind. said a water main was repaired after it broke early Tuesday morning.

The broken main took hours to locate as it did not surface.The city posted on Facebook around 4 p.m. that the pumps were working once again but the system would take hours to recharge. The boil water advisory remains in place until further notice, according to the City of Charlestown.

Crews worked to locate the broken main with the grid isolation procedure.

Charlestown schools were dismissed early due to the main break.

