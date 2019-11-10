MADISON, Ind. — The Madison Police Department is looking for a man they say shot at a woman and barely missed Thursday morning. If you have any information on 42-year-old Brandon Stephens, you are urged to contact police immediately.

Early Thursday morning, police responded to a report of a gunshot at the Central Tavern on Mulberry Street in Madison, Indiana. When officers arrived they learned that Stephens had pointed a gun at a woman and fired it, narrowly missing her.

The incident is still under investigation, but a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police say Brandon Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you were a witness to or have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Madison Police Department. Tips may be sent to Detective Ricky Harris at 812-534-4407 or just call 911.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

