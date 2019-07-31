LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The police department in Madison, Indiana is responding after video showing an office with a child in the front of his police vehicle began making its way around social media.

WHAS11 News first asked the department about the video on Monday.

Assistant Chief, Major Ben McKay, says the officer in the video was using a take-home vehicle.

While off-duty, he was called to a scene for the use of his K-9.

In a statement, Major McKay says the city regards this as poor judgment on behalf of the office, will continue to review the information and the officer has been reprimanded accordingly.

