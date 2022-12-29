1 killed in shooting outside southern Indiana factory

Here's what we know.

MADISON, Indiana — One person was fatally shot Thursday morning outside a southern Indiana factory and a suspect in the killing was taken into custody, state police said.

The shooting occurred outside Madison Precision Products, an aluminum die casting factory located just north of Madison, Indiana.

“One person is deceased and there is a subject detained right now. We believe it's an isolated incident and also that there's no threat to the public or anyone inside the facility," Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police told The Associated Press.

Wheeles said he did not know what time the shooting occurred, where the person was shot outside the business, or what may have led to the shooting.

In a tweet, ISP said more information would be coming Thursday afternoon.

Madison is located along the Ohio River about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) northeast of Louisville, Kentucky.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

