Caught on video | Police in southern Indiana help rescue children, adult from apartment fire

Multiple people were rescued early Sunday after they became trapped inside an apartment building on fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A dramatic scene caught on video.

A southern Indiana family is expected to be okay after being rescued during a structure fire.

According to the Madison Police Department, they responded to the building in the 600 block of Walnut Street around 1 a.m. Sunday.

As officers arrived at the scene, they noticed multiple people trapped in an upstairs apartment with the staircase engulfed in flames.

Police said a child in the apartment began breaking windows to find a way to escape. Officers and detectives caught multiple children as they jumped from the windows. They also said a woman leapt from the second story window and was also caught by officers.

The images of the rescue were caught on the officers’ body cameras.

Officers checked the ground-level apartments to make sure no one else was inside.

Two police officers, who were also experienced firefighters, began battling the fire until more crews arrived.

No cause of the fire was released, which remains under investigation.

