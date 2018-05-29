MADISON, Ind. (WHAS11) -- FEMA continues to help victims of the flooding from earlier this year. The agency has opened a disaster recovery center in Madison, Indiana for the next three days. It runs through Thursday, May 31, at the Brown Memorial Gymnasium.

It aims to lend victims a helping hand after both local and state governments applied for assistance in the weeks following the February flood.

FEMA said the assistance isn't just for those still suffering in the aftermath. Anyone who had damage to their homes and businesses can apply for aid.

If you need to apply for aid just head to the center which will be open 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

