Madison County schools on 'lockout' status after threat made on Tuesday morning

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Madison County schools are on "lockout" status after a threatening call was made to Madison Junior High School on Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., law enforcement cleared both Madison Junior High School and Madison Consolidated High School and determined there's no "immediate internal threat" in either building.

Classes will continue as normal, however, no one will be allowed to enter or exit the the building unless escorted by law enforcement.

Ivy Tech classes for high school students have been canceled for Tuesday.

According to officials, students who were sent home while the schools were on lockdown can remain home.

There will continue to be police presence at both the middle and high schools throughout the school day.

