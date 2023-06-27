Luxury, multifamily apartments planned for southern Indiana community near Louisville

The 264-unit apartment complex will have a resort-style pool, car wash, and even a pet spa.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A luxury, multifamily community will soon pop up in Jeffersonville, Indiana, just minutes from downtown Louisville.

Denton Floyd Real Estate Group and LDG Development announced their newest residential development: The Warren Apartments.

This 264-unit Class A Garden-style complex will be located at 4501 Town Center Boulevard. The Warren will offer 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units, according to a news release.

“Our vision for The Warren is to provide an exceptional living experience that meets and exceeds the expectations of modern families and professionals,” Denton Floyd President Mitch Collins said. “We are committed to setting a new benchmark for luxury multifamily living in Jeffersonville.”

Officials involved in the project expect economic growth in the Jeffersonville-area from new industrial and technological developments within the region.

Amenities at The Warren include a community clubhouse, resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, children’s playground, car wash, pet spa, cybercafé, EV charging station, bike repair, and a dog park, according to the news release.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.