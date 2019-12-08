LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities say two Louisville men have been arrested after allegedly trafficking drugs into Scott County, Indiana.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to an address in Austin on a call of a suspicious vehicle.

Deputies say then they spoke with the men inside they provided their names along with other information. They say after a short while, they learned the provide information was false.

James Chandler

Scott County Jail

Twenty-six-year-old Lamont Porter and 46-year-old James Chandler were arrested and facing dealing in meth, possession of meth and other charges.

Authorities say a small amount of meth was found during the investigation.

Both Porter and Chandler are booked in the Scott County Jail.

