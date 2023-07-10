"Just do unto others as you would want them to do unto you. It's like the simplest rule," Kurtis Haskins Jr. said.

INDIANAPOLIS — There was a heart-filled reunion on Indy's west side between a man and his lost belongings that went missing nearly half a decade ago.

It's all thanks to a good Samaritan who didn't give up in his search.

"Just never give up, and understand that sometimes, good things come around, and there are always good people out there, no matter what," Kyle Lacy said.

It's a sentimental backpack Kyle Lacy thought he would never see again. The prized possession was in the back of his car when someone stole it Halloween night in 2019.

"In my car was all my work stuff, so like my backpack, computer, everything," Lacy said.

Lacy said his car was found four days later in 2019; however, the backpack was gone. Inside was work equipment worth more than $2,000.

Little did he know, someone had the bag all these years. This week, the two connected.

"I received a call from a 317 number, and it was a young man named Kurtis, and he proceeded to tell me that he had found a backpack in a parking lot four years ago, almost to the day," Lacy said.

"Four years ago, it's crazy though," Kurtis Haskins Jr. said.

Haskins, 40, found Lacy's backpack at the shopping center at the corner of Michigan Road and Kessler Boulevard all those years ago.

"I parked right here, and there was a bookbag right here," Lacy said. "He had some business cards, and he had just some little bit of information that I tried to reach out to a call to no avail."

Haskins said he spent the next year, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, searching for Lacy but no luck.

Years went on and the backpack just sat at Haskins' home, until this October when he decided to start searching again.

"Literally four or five days ago, I had some off time, and I went through the bookbag to find some numbers, and literally there was a receipt from October of 2019 from a place called the Blind Owl Brewery," Haskins said.

That tip led him to finding Lacy.

"It says a lot," Lacy said. "It speaks volumes to his character, and I guess his drive because that's four years to hold onto a backpack for that long."

It's now a moment in time and act of kindness these two will never forget, and kindness Haskins said he got from his mother — that he hopes rubs off on other Hoosiers.