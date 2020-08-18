Mini library at Jeffersonville elementary school provides free books for students

The Little Free Library box, made from an old newspaper stand, will be the sixth one to open in southern Indiana this year.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana (AASI) is dedicating a new Little Free Library Box at Northaven Elementary Tuesday morning.

The box, part of The Little Free Library News Rack Project, will provide new books, art supplies and non-perishable food items for students in low-income schools. Items in the box are available to anyone who needs them and will be replenished throughout the year.

AASI hopes the project will encourage more children to read by giving them easy access to books at no cost.

Through the Little Free Library project, old street newspaper distribution boxes are converted into mini libraries and placed throughout southern Indiana. The box at Newhaven Elementary will be the sixth box opened in 2020 and the ninth since AASI launched the project in 2016. There are currently boxes in Jeffersonville, Clarksville and New Albany.

Each box has its own theme and is designed by local artists, schools or organizations. The Newhaven box features beloved fictional characters like The Cat in the Hat and Winnie the Pooh.

Northaven Elementary School is located at 1907 Oakridge Drive in Jeffersonville, Ind.

The Duke Energy Foundation and Metro United Way provided the funding to continue the project through this year. To donate to the project, visit the AASI website.

