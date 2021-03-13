x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Indiana

Circus barns on National Register of Historic Places to be demolish

Crews will work with the International Circus Hall of Fame to salvage historic items from the buildings.

PERU, Ind. — Historic barns that a man once known as “The Lion King” built in northern Indiana to house a menagerie of circus animals are set for demolition this spring once crews salvage artifacts from the buildings. 

The Indiana Department of Transportation says two deteriorating barns and five other buildings at the former site of the Terrell Jacobs Circus Winter Quarters near Peru pose a public danger. 

The Kokomo Tribune reports crews will work with the International Circus Hall of Fame to salvage historic items from the buildings.

The site about 80 miles north of Indianapolis was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012.

Credit: AP
File-This Nov. 20, 2018, file photo shows a KC-135 Stratotanker flying over the Terrell Jacobs barns near U.S. 31 and Indiana 218 West on its way to the Grissom Air Reserve Base. Historic barns that a man once known as “The Lion King” built in northern Indiana to house a menagerie of circus animals are set for demolition this spring once crews salvage artifacts from the buildings. (Kelly Lafferty Gerber/The Kokomo Tribune via AP)

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Related Articles

 