Circus barns on National Register of Historic Places to be demolish

PERU, Ind. — Historic barns that a man once known as “The Lion King” built in northern Indiana to house a menagerie of circus animals are set for demolition this spring once crews salvage artifacts from the buildings.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says two deteriorating barns and five other buildings at the former site of the Terrell Jacobs Circus Winter Quarters near Peru pose a public danger.

The Kokomo Tribune reports crews will work with the International Circus Hall of Fame to salvage historic items from the buildings.

The site about 80 miles north of Indianapolis was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012.