Lawsuit dropped over awarding of Terre Haute casino license

That site is adjacent to Terre Haute’s sewage treatment plant and the new Vigo County Jail.

A lawsuit challenging the selection of a company to build a new Terre Haute casino has been dropped, clearing a hurdle for the stalled project.

A Marion County judge dismissed the lawsuit Wednesday at the request of a casino company that objected to the Indiana Gaming Commission’s decision in November to award the Terre Haute project license to Louisville, Kentucky-based Churchill Downs Inc.

The lawsuit claimed the commission violated state law by considering suggestions from Churchill Downs that it would look at sites other than the one included in its application.

