INDIANAPOLIS — On Jan. 1, 2021, a new law goes into effect in Indiana requiring ultrasounds at least 18 hours before a woman undergoes an abortion.

“For women considering abortions, ultrasounds are an important part of informed-consent counseling. Anyone interested in protecting women’s health, including their mental health, should support giving them as much information as possible to aid their decision-making. This new law serves to empower women with knowledge," said Attorney General Curtis Hill.

The battle over the law dates back to July of 2016 when it first took effect. The lawsuit filed then against state and local officials contended the provision was unconstitutional because it placed an undue burden on women's right to obtain an abortion.

The lawsuit also claimed the increased use of ultrasound equipment at the clinics would lead to more crowding, delay abortions and prevent some women from getting an abortion.

Enforcement of the law was postponed until 2021 in an agreement that had Planned Parenthood drop the lawsuit against the state. The agreement allowed clinics time to train staff on proper use of ultrasound equipment.