INDIANA (WHAS11) -- A new law impacting guns in Indiana allows carry and conceal at churches with connecting schools and gives new protections to those in justified shootings.

Most parts of this bill became law with a well-publicized signing by Governor Eric Holcomb while on stage at the NRA Leadership Forum on Friday in Indianapolis. Governor Holcomb was joined by lawmakers and signed House Bill 1284.

The law also impacts some handgun permit holders and adds new voter registration locations. It will extend handgun permits from four to five years and remove some fees. It makes police departments a place you can register to vote too.

Both aspects will become law on July 1. But immediately upon the governor’s signing the two most talked about aspects became law.

Permit holders to can now conceal carry in a house of worship that has attached schools or daycares, if that house of worship does not have posted rules against carrying firearms.

Also new, and now in effect, a source of immunity from civil penalties for someone who shoots another person in what prosecutors rule a justifiable shooting. That aspect was inspired by Kystie Phillips who shot and killed a man attacking an off-duty conservation officer.

“It mentions a justified use of force, if that force--use of force--is not justified, then standard law still applies. Nothing changes in that aspect of it, but the whole purpose of this was to protect an innocent person's right to protect themselves and loved ones or others as we saw in the case of Ms. Phillips,” Rep. Jim Lucas, (R-69), said.





Lucas, of Seymour, sponsored HB 1284. It has been criticized by opponents like Moms Demand Action.

