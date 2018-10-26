JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – Two Indiana law enforcement agencies are teaming up with Kroger and Mr. P. Express Transportation Company to help victims of Hurricane Michael.

The Jeffersonville Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Department will be collecting relief items Oct. 26-28 from 10-6 a.m. The drop-off location with be the west end of Kroger’s parking lot at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Drive. Officers will be on hand to help at the collection location.

The goal is to fill up a trailer with relief items and distribute them directly to the residents in Bay County, Florida who need them.

Water, personal hygiene products, diapers, etc. will be accepted. All items must be unopened and in their original packaging.

