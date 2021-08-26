HempRise's $80 million facility is on track to open in Fall 2021. It will employ 50 people.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Leaders from a new hemp processing facility in Jeffersonville said they are on track to open this fall.

HempRise's $80 million facility has been in the works for a couple of years now and it's been a big economic boost for the area.

Once it opens, the plant will employ 50 people and it'll provide a place for hemp farmers to sell their crop.

"You have Kentucky, you have Indiana and you have Tennessee in our backyard," HempRise's Vice President of Sales Kyle Einhorn said. "We need those farms to supply this facility the biomass to produce. Having that very local is very key to this operation."

Right now there are seven licensed hemp facilities in Indiana, but Einhorn said HempRise will be the largest.

Einhorn said it'll also be the largest plant in the country.

When they open, they'll have the ability to process between 8-10 million pounds of biomass, with the capacity to double that if supply and demand for the product increases.

According to HempRise, their Jeffersonville location will produce CBD broad-spectrum, CBD isolate and water-soluble CBD for distribution nationwide.

