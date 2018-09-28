FLOYD CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- If you travel across the Sherman Minton Bridge lane closures are expected this weekend.

The right and center lanes on the top deck, the westbound lanes of I-64, will be closed this week so crews can do paving work.

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to close westbound I-64's right lane at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28.

The westbound center lane will close two hours later.

All I-64 restrictions will be lifted by 6 a.m. Monday.

INDOT is advising drivers there could be traffic queues in this area during the closures. INDOT also said there will be simultaneous closures on eastbound I-64's left lane during the paving repairs to the westbound lanes.

Traffic count at the bridge exceeds 90,000 vehicles per day.

© 2018 WHAS-TV