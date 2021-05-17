'Saving lives is what we do.' | Lafayette Township Fire Department eyes Safe Haven Baby Box for Floyd County

In 2019, the department received approval for the location and from Safe Haven Baby Box officials but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things down.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — After being put on hold at the beginning of the pandemic, the Lafayette Township Fire Department is now beginning the process of getting its own Safe Haven Baby Box.

"We wanted to give them a chance," Sgt. Ryan Houchen said. "Saving lives is what we do. And if we can save a baby's life no matter who they are or where they come from. You don't know the potential of that person."

In 2019, the department received approval for the location and from Safe Haven Baby Box officials but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things down.

Safe Haven laws in Indiana allow a mother to give up a healthy baby anonymously without fear of prosecution.

"This a situation where the mother may not want to do but has to do. It's a very hard decision to make and we understand that," Houchen said.

So far, the fire department has raised $3,000 – money that will go toward the box, installation and upkeep. Most importantly, it’s a life-saving opportunity.

Once the proceeds have been collected, the process of placing the Safe Haven Baby Box will begin.

To make a donation click here or mail to

In care of Lafayette Township Fire Protection District

Safe Haven Baby Boxes

P.O. Box 185

Woodburn, IN 46797

All check needs to be payable to Safe Haven Baby Box and write Lafayette Township Fire Protection District in the memo..

