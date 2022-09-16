Kroger in New Albany to close

All 75 associates of the store will be offered similar employment at other area Kroger stores, officials said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kroger located on 3400 Grant Line Road in New Albany, Indiana will be permanently closing its doors on Oct. 7.

"Our company remains committed to New Albany and serving customers at our other New Albany locations – Charlestown Road and State Street," Jessica Sharp, P.R. for Kroger, said.

All 75 associates of the store will be offered similar employment at other area Kroger stores, officials said.

The store didn't specify a reason for the closure.

"Kroger will continue to be a loyal partner in the community and have invested more than $72 million in the market over the last 10 years," said Sharp.

