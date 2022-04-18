'I just did what I was supposed to do': Baptist Health Floyd employees honored for heroic actions in the community

These two 'Wonder Women' jumped in to save lives of two people in southern Indiana while off the clock, staying true to the phrase, "not all heroes wear capes."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — “Not all heroes wear capes.”

The phrase is commonly used to highlight the difference between fictional superheroes in movies and television and those in real life who risk their lives to come to the aid of others.

For Amy Fell and Kristan Cantrell, two southern Indiana healthcare workers, their heroic actions in the community while off the clock earned them recognition.

Both women received Baptist Health Floyd’s first-ever Good Samaritan award on Monday.

On March 15, 2022, Fell who is a registered nurse at the hospital was out on her lunch break at a nearby Target on State Street in New Albany.

Instead of going into the store, she decided to sit in her vehicle and enjoy the sunshine.

That was until she heard a large crash and found out there was an accident. She said she ran to the scene, finding a mangled car and Gwen Hartman who was trapped inside. Cantrell got to her in the nick of time because moments later, the car became engulfed in flames.

“I slung open the car, not knowing what I was going to see,” she told Baptist Health. “I remember running up and, in my mind, I was mentally telling myself ‘Kristan, you don’t know what you are going to see, but you have a job to do.’ I was kind of coaching myself as I was running. Thankfully she (driver) was alert and cooperative and helped me help her.”

During the ceremony, Hartman was in attendance to see Cantrell get the award for being there in her time of need.

“She was an angel. She’s my angel. I probably wouldn’t be here if not for her. I just think about her every day,” Hartman said.

Hartman said she doesn’t remember everything about the crash including the fire and explosion but said Cantrell took charge and got her where she needed to be.

“I didn’t think, I just did what I was supposed to do. I’m thankful I was there and able to help,” Cantrell said.

Both women said they have been in touch with each other frequently since the accident after connecting through family members.

Fell, who works as a respiratory therapist at Baptist Floyd also received her award for service.

She was waiting for a ride from her husband at a Harrison County medical facility when someone pulled up in front of the building, saying they needed help.

“When I opened the door I knew it was bad,” she told Baptist Health. “I laid the seat back as much as I could and immediately started doing CPR.”

Fell continued to do CPR on the man until an ambulance arrived.

