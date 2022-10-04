Southern Indiana student recently crowned homecoming king loses cancer battle

The family of Konnar Anderson said he passed away Saturday from a rare form of Rhabdomyosarcoma, a tissue cancer.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Salem, Indiana community is rallying around a high school student’s family after he lost his battle with cancer.

Konnar Anderson, a senior at Salem High School and crowned homecoming in February, died Saturday.

WHAS11 News talked with him, telling us his plans to attend college and become a baker. He finished high school early, often coming back to visit friends and share a smile – all while battling Rhabdomyosarcoma, a fast-spreading tissue cancer.

In a Facebook post, his father said Konnar has been in constant pain for seven month and he pushed through it for his friends and family.

He said the best way to help right now is to remember the wonderful person Konnar was and how he treated others.

Konnar is the third person at Salem High School to die of cancer at the school since November.