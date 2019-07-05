Indiana now joins a list of more than 30 states allowing nurses to use one license in their practice across state lines.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill last week. Up until now, if nurses from out of state wanted to practice in Indiana, they had to apply for a separate license.

Health administrators said that the old law made the hiring process much longer and, in turn, Indiana lost out on several good candidates. The new law will allow nurses to freely travel with their company in both Kentucky and Indiana.

It will also improve access to healthcare in rural areas and will be a huge benefit during disaster relief.

This law will go into effect in Indiana on July 1.

