GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted in Kentucky for robbery and strangulation was captured Tuesday in Grant County.

On Aug. 1, deputies claim they saw a Ford Focus run a stop sign. Deputies stopped the car, but as they got out to walk up to it, they said the driver took off.

Deputies chased after the car as it drove through mobile home parks and yards to escape. Deputies ended the chance but later spotted the car again.

Deputies used stop sticks to deflate the car's tires, and when it came to a stop, deputies claim Matthew Weherman ran into a nearby wooded area. Deputies gave chase and caught Weherman in a pond as he tried to swim to the other side.

Weherman is being held in Grant County on a series of traffic offenses and for the Kentucky warrants.

A passenger in the car, Nickolas Hinderer, of Marion, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants in Indiana.