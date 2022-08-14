Family of southern Indiana man injured in hit-and-run urge suspect to come forward

Kenny Marshall, 66, had a recent scare after he was injured in a hit-and-run in English, Indiana. Currently on the mend, his family wants the suspect to come forward

ENGLISH, Ind. — Kenny Marshall and his family are very lucky he is alive after a recent hit-and-run.

Once an active grandfather to his one and seven-year-old grandchildren, the 66-year-old is now left stuck after a driver struck him while riding his bike near State Route 237 and Church Road.

While Marshall said he does not remember much of it at all, police told him the suspect was driving at high speeds, dragging his bike several yards with it following the impact.

“When my mom first called me, she said, ‘it’s your dad.’ And that’s all it took. Just a lot of unnecessary panic,” his daughter said.

Marshall’s wife, Robin, who is a 911 dispatch operator, was also the one who took the call the morning her husband was hit.

“Uh, I mean we’ve been together 50 years and I thought – I thought, I can’t do it without him,” she said.

Marshall said he has lacerations on the back of his head, held together with 13 staples. His arm was also hit and bruised along with an area of his chest and his back.

The injuries may be healing, but the side effects that came in the wake of the crash – constant migraines, loss of balance and memory loss have not subsided. Marshall said he is in constant pain.

His family knows that he will recover but, in the meantime, they are hoping whomever is responsible will turn themselves in to police.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the, at (812) 338-2802.

