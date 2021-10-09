Jeopardy all-time great Ken Jennings to visit IU Southeast

Jennings will serve as a keynote speaker during their Sanders Speaker Series at the Ogle Center in November.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The greatest, all-time champion of Jeopardy is headed to southern Indiana.

Ken Jennings, also a best-selling New York Times author, will visit Indiana University Southeast in New Albany for the school’s Sanders Speaker Series in November.

Jennings will serve as the keynote speaker and is set to discuss his time on the show and human versus artificial intelligence.

He won 74 consecutive games and more than $2.5 million – both records in American game show history.

Jennings also won Jeopardy’s “Greatest of All-Time Tournament in 2020 and now co-hosts the show since original host Alex Trebek’s passing the same year.

The free but limited seating event takes place in the Richard K. Stem Concert Hall in the Paul W. Ogle Cultural and Community Center at 7 p.m.

You can RSVP for the event by clicking here.

