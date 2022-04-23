Kelli McLaughlin's prognosis is poor, but she said she's committed to fighting, fundraising and supporting other families in similar situations.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARMEL, Ind. — Hundreds of people came together Saturday to run or walk in a 5K organized by a Carmel mother battling brain cancer.

Six months ago, Kelli McLaughlin was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor that is incurable.

"Goodman Campbell treats about 50 glioblastomas each year," said Dr. Troy Payner, a neurosurgeon at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine. "Glioblastoma is the most common primary tumor to occur in the brain and it's unfortunately cancerous. Despite tremendous research being done, we don't have a cure. The goal of all treatments is to control the tumor as long as possible."

Although the prognosis for the mother of four is poor, she said she's committed to fighting, raising money to help find a cure and supporting other families going through similar situations.

"There's always hope on the horizon," Kelli said. "There's always a promising new treatment that might be out there and for those of us who are in the GBM family we're pushing for that and we're waiting for that cure."

As part of that fight, Kelli worked with her family and friends to organize the Kelli's Kegs N Eggs 5K. And on Saturday, more than 500 people were in attendance, ready to join her fight by walking or running those 3.1 miles.

Saturday's 5K went beyond raising awareness about brain cancer. The money raised Saturday will be divided equally between the American Brain Tumor Association. It will help with research and a scholarship fund for local families who are newly diagnosed with GBM and are in need of resources.

Service like this comes naturally to Kelli. Despite her ongoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment, she's committed to being an active member of the community. She's also the owner of Clothes for a Cause, which are boutique stores that consistently donate to local organizations.