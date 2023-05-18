Judge grants continuance in sentencing for Kegan Kline, man behind ‘anthony_shots’ profile, in child pornography case

Kline pleaded guilty March 30 to the 25 charges, ranging from child exploitation and possession of child pornography to obstruction of justice.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — A judge granted a continuance in sentencing for Kegan Kline in his child pornography case Thursday.

The decision from Miami County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Spahr came during Kline's sentencing hearing in Peru, Indiana, after a delay of over an hour in beginning the hearing.

In requesting the continuance, Kline's defense team claimed he needed time to review evidence Kline said he hasn't seen. The defense then said Kline may want to withdraw his guilty plea based on that evidence.

The prosecution described the claims as a stall tactic and said that Kline was already aware of the evidence.

"We want to emphasize that the Miami County Prosecutor's Office vehemently objected to the continuance of the sentencing hearing. However, we respect the decision made by the Court and acknowledge its authority in matters of legal proceedings," said the Miami County Prosecutors Office in a statement to 13News.

Kline's defense team now has until May 26 to file any new motions, including the potential withdrawal of his guilty plea.

A new sentencing date has been set for July 27.

Kline pleaded guilty March 30 to the 25 charges, ranging from child exploitation and possession of child pornography to obstruction of justice. It's been more than three years since charges were first filed against him.



In his change of plea, Kline previously told the judge he thinks he is bipolar and schizophrenic, but he was able to make the clear decision to plead guilty. The judge walked Kline through each charge to make sure he understood what he was pleading guilty to.

After pleading guilty, Kline gave sworn testimony about the offenses he committed. Kline admitted receiving photos of girls under 18 showing their bare breasts, along with other graphic photos. Kline admitted having pornographic images of girls under 12 years old.

Kline admitted using the catfish social media profiles "anthony_shots" and "Emily Ann" to contact his victims. He also admitted that he obstructed justice by deleting social media apps from his devices.

Kline will also have to register as a violent sexual offender when he is released from prison.

On May 9, Miami County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Spahr denied WTHR's request to have cameras in the courtroom for Kline's sentencing hearing.

An amendment to the Code of Judicial Conduct went into effect May 1, which lets local judges decide if news media can bring their cameras into court.