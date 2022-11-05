Katie Ledecky breaks world record at World Cup meet in Indianapolis

The world record was the 17th by Ledecky since 2013 and second set in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time in a week, Katie Ledecky has broken a world record. Ledecky swam to a world record of 7 minutes, 57.42 seconds in the 800-meter freestyle in a FINA Swimming World Cup meet Saturday night in Indianapolis.

The crowd erupted as Ledecky finished, breaking the previous record of 7:59.34 by Spain's Mireia Belmonte. Belmonte's record had stood since 2013.

Finishing in second behind Ledecky was Canada's Summer McIntosh and in third was USA's Leah Smith.

The world record was the 17th by Ledecky since 2013, her second in short course (25-meter pool) and second set in Indianapolis.

She set the world record in long course (50-meter pool) in the 1,500 freestyle with a time of 15:20.48 in this natatorium on May 16, 2018.

Indianapolis is one of three stops on the World Cup circuit organized by FINA, the world governing body for aquatic sports. The previous two were at Berlin and Toronto.

🚨 @katieledecky did it again!

It's a new WOOOOOOOOOOOORLD RECORD

800m Freestyle 👉7:57.42#Swimming World Cup pic.twitter.com/Lq0wuaUIwQ — FINA (@fina1908) November 5, 2022

While competing in Toronto last Saturday, 25-year-old Ledecky set a world record in the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

One of the biggest roars from the near-capacity crowd came at Ledecky's finish. She splashed the water after looking up at the scoreboard to see her world-record time.

The 10-time Olympic medalist — who doesn't compete in short-course events very often — finished in 15:08.24, taking nearly 10 seconds off the previous record set by German Sarah Wellbrock (15:18.01) in 2019.

"I knew that record was within reach just based on some things I've done in training, especially my distance stuff (as it) has felt really good this fall," Ledecky said. "So I felt locked into the pace."

And, with a split of 8:00.58 at the 800m mark, she almost broke another world record in the same event.

Ledecky took gold ahead of Beatriz Dizotti of Brazil (15:48.82) and Laila Oravsky of Canada, who was third in 16:16.86.

"It's just so unreal to be a part of something so amazing," Oravsky said. "That was the fastest 1,500 that was just swum and I was a part of that. It's crazy."

Ledecky returned to the pool a short time later for the 200 free and took silver in 1:52.31 behind Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey.

"I didn't have any supertype of preparation for this meet," Ledecky said. "I just wanted to come in and race some international swimmers. These meets (Toronto and Indianapolis) are on North American soil so I just had fun with it."