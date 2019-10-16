Papa John’s founder John Schnatter, no longer with the company, is giving back privately to his old high school and its baseball team.

The John Schnatter Family Foundation has donated $500,000 to Jeffersonville High School to renovate its baseball facility.

Schnatter graduated from the school and played on its 1980 state finalist baseball team.

The donation will pay for a new turf infield and a new outfield fence.

With the gift, the stadium will be now known as John Schnatter Stadium.

