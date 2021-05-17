Job-seeker 'kind of went into a panic' upon hearing of end of federal unemployment benefit

Payments haven't made up what Sara Toye normally brings in, but even that is about to be cut by $300 weekly.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sara Toye is on her computer nearly every morning, looking for her next job.

Her position was eliminated last month. Now she is constantly online, trying to get back into the workforce.

“I have had a number of interviews so far and interest, but in the field that I work in, HR and payroll accounting, there is a lot of competition, so I haven’t gotten past that first interview stage,” Toye said.

Unemployment doesn’t make up what she normally brings in, but now even that is about to be cut by $300 a week, after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that Indiana will end its participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs on June 19, 2021.

“I knew that while I was looking for a new job, I would be able to get by and be able to pay my student loans and my rent,” said Toye. “When I found out it was going to be discontinued June 19, I kind of went into a panic.”

There are 178,183 Hoosiers like Sara getting unemployment benefits. She says she’s eager to go back to work, but wants to make sure it’s a good fit.

Now, that clock is ticking.