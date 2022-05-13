State police say Daniel Sallee was driving faster than the posted speed limit when he swerved to avoid a bus that had stopped to pick up children.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Jennings County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Seymour.

State police say 63-year-old Daniel Sallee of Elizabethtown, Indiana was driving south on Jackson County Road 1000 East near County Road 250 North at a speed that exceeded the posted speed limit. As Sallee's car approached a Seymour Community Schools bus that had stopped to pick up children at a home, Sallee hit the brakes and made an evasive action to avoid the bus. His car left the road and overturned.

Police say Sallee, who died at the scene, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which contributed to some of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The school bus, which had its warning lights on and stop arm extended, according to investigators, was not involved in the crash and neither the bus driver nor the children on the bus were injured.