Authorities investigate fatal house fire in southern Indiana

Three people were killed in the fire, officials say.

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in Jennings County that took the lives of three people early Tuesday morning.

The Jennings County Sheriff's Department posted on social media saying deputies responded to the fully involved house fire in the northern Columbia Township, which is located slightly north east of North Vernon.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office is leading an investigation into the cause of the house fire, the sheriff's office said.

At this time, the identities of the three people killed have not been released.

No further additional details were made available.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

