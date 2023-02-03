ISP: Jennings County deputy shoots, kills man

An Indiana State Police (ISP) spokesperson says deputies were serving felony arrest warrants when the shooting happened Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a sheriff's deputy shot him in rural Jennings County Friday.

An Indiana State Police (ISP) spokesperson says Jennings County deputies were serving felony arrest warrants for 29-year-old Devin Lark on County Road 175 North when the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators say when deputies arrived, they found Lark and another man.

While the other man cooperated, they said Lark ran off and once they caught up with him, they found he had a gun.

ISP said there was an altercation and a deputy fired his gun once and hit Lark.

He was taken to the hospital where he died police said.

ISP is handling the investigation.

