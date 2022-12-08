Jeffersonville woman, New Albany man arrested on drug possession charges

During a traffic stop, an Indiana State Trooper, Clarksville Police officer and his K9 partner found a pellet gun, drugs and counterfeit money.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Clarksville led to officers discovering large amounts of drugs, a pellet gun disguised as a revolver and counterfeit money.

Around midnight on Wednesday, Indiana State Trooper Brandon Love stopped a gray Pontiac on Eastern Boulevard near I-65 for having a light out and plates that belonged to the wrong car.

During the traffic stop, Trooper Love identified the driver as Jennifer Collman, 42, of Jeffersonville and the passenger as Ben Davis, 60, of New Albany.

Trooper Love then requested the assistance of Clarksville Police Officer Purlee and his K9 partner, "Dozer".

Dozer-The-Dog alerted officers to the vehicle, the K9 signaling it smelled drugs in the car.

A search of the car, Collman and Davis uncovered the following:

Approximately 74 grams of suspected methamphetamine

Over 9 grams of suspected cocaine

Marijuana

Digital scales

Glass smoking pipes

Pills

Suspected counterfeit money

A pellet gun that had the appearance of a revolver-style handgun

Both Collman and Davis were arrested and taken to the Clark County Jail.

Ben Davis was charged with the following:

Dealing in methamphetamine – Level 2 felony

Dealing in cocaine – Level 3 felony

Dealing in marijuana – Level 6 felony

Possession of methamphetamine – Level 3 felony

Possession of cocaine – Level 5 felony

Possession of counterfeit money – Level 6 felony

Possession of a legend drug – Level 6 felony

Possession of a controlled substance – A Misdemeanor

Possession of marijuana – B Misdemeanor

Possession of paraphernalia – C Misdemeanor

Jennifer Collman was charged with the following:

Possession of marijuana – B Misdemeanor

