Jeffersonville Walgreens location seeking Christmas donations for homeless youth

Helping children in need this holiday season is becoming harder during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Spring Street location is reaching out to the community.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind — Walgreens on Spring Street wants to do their part by helping children in need this holiday season.

COVID-19 is making that harder than ever and they are asking for the public’s help.

“As we move to a more digital platform, and curbside that affects the amount of donations we get,” Manager Rhea Miller said.

For the third year, the location is taking donations for homeless youth. Miller said she saw a need and wanted to help.

A Christmas tree has been placed by the register, decorated with ornaments and surrounded by items that will benefit a child in need.

Each item was requested by an area non-profit organization and will be gifted on Christmas Day.

With COVID-19, there has been less foot traffic in the store but that does not mean the need stops.

“You just never know how many people there are going to be a need for at the holidays, so we just plan ahead.

Ashley McIntyre, assistant director at Clark County Youth Shelter, added, “We are heavily reliant on our community, whether it be big or small fundraisers.”

If enough items are donated to fill all Christmas wishes, extra gifts will be used for birthdays and other celebrations.

