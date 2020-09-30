Jeffersonville small businesses get thousands in COVID-19 relief grants

Twenty-one small Indiana businesses were chosen to each receive $10,000.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The pandemic has been hard on small businesses, but now several in Jeffersonville are getting a boost. Twenty-one different businesses have been chosen to each receive $10,000 in grant funding.

The money comes from the state to help small businesses survive the struggles of the pandemic. Many businesses have suffered a severe loss in revenue.

"The backbone of our community are those small businesses. And unfortunately, many of them have been hit hard over the last several months as we've been forced to deal with the impacts from COVID-19," said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore. "It's exciting to have a chance to help with these grant dollars so businesses can remain open and continue to pay their employees."

The type of businesses vary from restaurants to hardware stores, salons, and floral shops.

Carolyn Minutillo, the owner of Lavender Hill in Jeffersonville said her business has taken a hit because of the weddings that have been canceled in 2020. The grant money, she said, will help her restock to serve her customers.

"All these people that are rebooking their weddings, we can now start planning for those new dates to come in and buy the inventory that we need for those upcoming events, and weddings and things for next year," she said.

Though Minutillo said she's grateful for the help, she plans to be cautious moving forward.

"You know, you don't spend any money that you don't need to spend. So everything gets spent cautiously because it could all change on a dime again," she said.