Police: 2 injured, 1 dead in Jeffersonville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were injured and one person died after a shooting that happened on Sunday in Jeffersonville according to officials.

Jeffersonville Police said they responded to multiple shots fired in the 700 block of Mechanic Street and Veronica Place around 8:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found three people who had been shot.

Two of them were sent to the hospital, and the other person died at the scene police said.

They believe all the people involved knew each other and that it was a targeted attack according to police.

So far, police said one person was arrested and charged with battery and disorderly conduct.

