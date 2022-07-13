'Lost more than what we're bringing in': Jeffersonville schools work to fill staffing gaps as fall semester approaches

The Greater Clark Education Association said the district has brought in at least 48 new teachers for the 2022-23 school year, but there are still more vacancies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School districts across the U.S. have felt the impact of teacher shortages, and schools in southern Indiana are largely no different.

In Jeffersonville, the Greater Clark Education Association (GCEA) said the Greater Clark County School (GCCS) district has brought in at least 48 new teachers for the 2022-23 school year, but WHAS11 is told there are still more vacancies than filled positions.

"We've lost more than what we're bringing in," said Pam McCoy, a GCEA member organizer and Jeffersonville High School teacher.

McCoy told WHAS11 that the school system has done well to accommodate teachers during years of hardship from COVID-19, including a $2,500 raise for this upcoming school year. But she said local educators can only do so much with what Indiana lawmakers allot.

"We need more from our state legislators, more from our government," McCoy said. "Without that funding, it's hard for the districts to give us those raises that we deserve, so it starts at the top."

McCoy said she's seen many teachers leave to retirement, and some simply choose to seek other work. She also said salary discrepancies from state to state are playing a role too.

Compared to neighboring states like Kentucky, Illinois and Ohio, Indiana lags behind in average teacher pay. According to the National Education Association, Hoosier educators sit at just over a $53,000 annual salary, as of 2021.

McCoy believes teaching has also become less popular for the younger generation.

Utica Elementary School Principal Kathy Gilland has seen it too. She said she's seen a decline in enrollment at universities with schools of education.

Gilland told WHAS11 that Utica Elementary has been fortunate enough to avoid staffing gaps to this point, but she said she's not getting as many applications compared to previous years.

"20 years ago when I would have a teacher opening, there might [have been] 30 or 40 applicants. Now, I get excited if I have three applicants," she said.

As of Wednesday, GCCS' website shows 94 overall staffing positions open within the school district. The New Albany-Floyd County School (NAFCS) district is sitting at 93 open jobs, according to its website.

Meanwhile in Louisville on Wednesday, Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio addressed their latest efforts to fill vacancies ahead of the 2022-23 school year.

"We have people who are in the process of being hired right now," Pollio said. "We're challenging our schools to look at things differently. We're doing things differently as well to make sure we have a certified teacher for every classroom possible. [But] early indications are we look like we are in about the same situation as we were last year."

GCCS starts up July 27, which is a Wednesday. McCoy said teachers will be back in school preparing as early as Friday, July 22, welcoming in new faces and hoping to fill the gaps.

For NAFCS, the first day is August 1.

JCPS starts its fall semester on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

